OWU announces 2019-2020 teaching awards

Ohio Wesleyan University is recognizing three faculty members for their outstanding contributions to teaching and student learning at the university.

OWU’s 2019-2020 teaching award-winners are:

• Barbara Andereck, Ph.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s Jacob S. Zook Professor of Physics and Astronomy. Andereck earned The Bishop Herbert Welch Meritorious Teaching Award. The award recognizes “distinguished service in teaching which has made significant contribution to the academic climate at Ohio Wesleyan University.” Andereck, who joined the OWU faculty in 1985, specializes in theoretical solid state physics.

• Sean Kay, Ph.D., the Robson Professor of Politics and Government and director of the International Studies Program. Kay earned The Welch Award for Scholarly Achievement. This award is given in recognition of “distinguished scholarly or artistic achievement among Ohio Wesleyan University faculty members.” Kay, who joined the OWU faculty in 1999, specializes in American and international environmental policy, American foreign and national security policy, international relations, and the study of Europe.

• Mary Anne Lewis Cusato, Ph.D., associate professor of Modern Foreign Languages and assistant director of the Global Studies Institute. Cusato earned The Sherwood Dodge Shankland Award for Encouragement of Teachers. The award is given to “identify, encourage, and honor Ohio Wesleyan faculty members with high potential as teachers.” Cusato, who joined the OWU faculty in 2013, teaches French language at all levels and her academic specialties include the French-speaking world outside of France, with a particular emphasis on francophone North Africa.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

