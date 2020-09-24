Local entities to receive CARES Act funds

COLUMBUS – State representatives Kris Jordan (R-Ostrander, 67th District) and Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Township, 68th District) have announced the release of CARES Act funds following the Ohio House of Representatives’ passage of House Bill 614.

“House Bill 614 appropriates $650 million in CARES Act funding to counties, municipalities and townships to fund COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses,” states a press release issued by Ohio House of Representatives. “This CARES funding for counties, municipalities and townships is in addition to the $525 million provided earlier this year.”

The funds throughout the 67th House District will be distributed as follows to the following entities: Ashley ($57,945), Delaware ($1,487,664), Dublin ($170,485), Ostrander ($26,991), Powell ($481,978), Shawnee Hills ($229,549), Westerville ($317,691), Berlin Township ($284,646), Brown Township ($61,729), Concord Township ($400,501), Delaware Township ($84,900), Liberty Township ($613,436), Marlboro Township ($12,252), Orange Township ($1,040,784), Oxford Township ($43,243), Radnor Township ($67,243), Scioto Township ($103,170), Thompson Township ($29,729) and Troy Township ($93,188).

“Today (Wednesday) was a busy and successful day at the Ohio Statehouse passing instrumental legislation to aid our local communities adapt to the changes this pandemic has thrown at us. House Bill 614 is a step in the right direction to ensure our communities can get back to the normalcy we are used to,” said Jordan.

The funds throughout the 68th House District will be distributed as follows (Delaware County entities only): Galena Village ($26,739), Sunbury ($229,440), Westerville City ($317,691), Berkshire Township ($104,792), Genoa Township ($1,014,478), Harlem Township ($173,368), Kingston Township ($94,378) and Trenton Township ($95,098).

“Our local governments are working hard to keep important services running for Ohioans,” said Carfagna. “This much-needed aid will help strengthen our response as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jordan https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_K.-Jordan.jpg Jordan Carfagna https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Carfagna.jpg Carfagna

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this article was provided by the Ohio House of Representatives.

Information for this article was provided by the Ohio House of Representatives.