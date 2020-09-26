Boardman Arts Park up for grant

Boardman Arts Park, located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware, has been awarded the opportunity to compete for a considerable grant that would bring vast improvements to the park, but it will need the help of the community in order to win.

In a press release from the Boardman Arts Park board, the “Imagination Park” campaign was announced after the board learned the park is in the running for funding through “A Community Thrives,” a program funded by the Gannett Foundation and part of the USA Today Network that invests in community-building initiatives across the country.

“The Boardman Arts Park has proven to be a respite for families in this time of the pandemic, with an 80% increase in use in 2020,” the press release states. “The board of the Boardman Arts Park strives to make the park a destination for people to enjoy the outdoors, explore and play. The free outdoor exhibit and event space adds elements of hands-on activities and quirky art, resulting in a magical place for families to engage creatively with each other and create lasting memories.

“The Boardman Arts Park now needs your help as they envision a more engaging arts park with plans to develop a new ‘Imagination Park.’ In 2021, the vision is to convert the aging basketball courts into a lush green space with fun, interactive, and whimsical art pieces throughout. The space will feature raised flowerbeds with seating walls, trees, lighting, a water feature, benches, and a unique children’s play area.”

Merit grants for the program total over $125,000, but in order for a project to be considered, it must first raise a minimum of $3,000 through the “A Community Thrives Challenge” crowdfunding campaign. The initial fundraising signals engagement from the community, both in dollars and the number of people who participate, the release states. Every financial donation will represent a vote for the “Imagination Park” project to receive the grant.

“The Boardman Arts Park project is one of only a few programs in central Ohio, and a vote for our community Imagination Park shows your Delaware pride, said Roxanne Amidon, director of the Boardman Arts Park, in the release. “If you’ve been to the park for a concert, event, picnic, or to just stroll through, donating $5 to $5,000 can help us bring what we ‘Imagine’ to life!”

To donate, visit acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Boardman-Arts-Park.

To learn more about Imagination Park and to stay updated on the campaign’s progress, visit https://boardmanartspark.org/ or follow the park on Facebook.

