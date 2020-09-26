Raffle aims to raise roofs

When Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties was forced to cancel its spring Soups for Shelter fundraiser in March due to COVID-19, it was left with a conference room full of silent auction items. Anyone who has ever attended the Soups for Shelter event knows that one of the popular draws for attendees, beyond the great soups, is the huge assortment of silent auction items.

“When the Soups event was cancelled, we knew we needed to figure out a way to generate some needed funds from all the silent auction items that were generously donated to us,” said Executive Director Todd Miller. “We’ve had a committee of volunteers and staff researching the different options, and they decided on setting them up a raffle in our ReStore.”

The items are currently displayed on tables in the front window of Habitat’s ReStore at 1161 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Tickets can be purchased at the ReStore, and people can drop the purchased tickets into containers that correspond to the items they hope to win. Habitat for Humanity will draw a winner for each item at 1 p.m. Sept. 30. Ticket purchasers do not need to be present to win. Tickets can also be purchased and items can be viewed online at go.rallyup.com/HFHDUC or by visiting the Habitat for Humanity website at www.habitatdelawareunion.org.

There are over 54 items to be raffled off to lucky winners. Just to mention a few, there are restaurant gift cards, massages, foot care and spa treatments, dog grooming certificates, an OSU shirt signed by Chris Spielman along with OSU and Ohio items, golf certificates, and three bowls which were handmade – one with wood from a Habitat house. There is also a Woodford Reserve whiskey barrel head, candies, cakes, pies, and things for families, including four tickets to Cedar Point in 2021.

The funds being raised are needed to help Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties build three homes set to start this fall.

“We need to get three homes dried in and under roof before winter comes, and that’s why we named this the Raise the Roof raffle,” Miller said. “We are building with three special families this fall, two of whom are families of four who currently share one bedroom.”

The three fall builds are in the city of Delaware: East Winter Street, London Road and High Street. The first two builds are currently underway, and Habitat will break ground soon on the High Street home. The High street home will be Habitat’s 71st home built in Delaware County.

Raffle winners will be contacted by phone after the drawing takes place, and the items can be picked up at the ReStore during business hours.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Habitat-2.jpg Pictured are some of the raffle items currently on display at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1161 Columbus Pike in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_Auction-H4H.jpeg Pictured are some of the raffle items currently on display at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1161 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Courtesy photo | H4H of Delaware & Union Counties

Submitted story

Submitted by Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties.

