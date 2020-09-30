Great DecisionsSeries to resumeonline on Oct. 2

The Great Decisions Series in Delaware is a long-standing, successful program that has been conducted for years at the William Street United Methodist.

Typically featuring eight one-hour presentations on U.S. foreign policy at noon on Fridays leading up to Holy Week, attendance ranged from 80 to over 100 participants depending on the topic and levels of interest and knowledge.

Faculty for this series has always come from Ohio Wesleyan, the Ohio State University, some other schools, as well as people in the community with special areas of foreign policy expertise.

This year, the 2020 program was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the remaining four programs will be offered by Zoom technology on Fridays beginning Oct. 2.

It is not necessary to sign up in advance for the programs. Attendees only need to use the link to the Zoom waiting room and check in before the program by following the link and the instructions. Attendees can enter the waiting room up to 30 minutes before the program is scheduled to begin.

The four remaining sessions in the Great Decision Series are as follows:

• Oct. 2 at noon: India and Pakistan: Is Peace Possible?

Presenter: Irfan Nooruddin, Ph.D., professor, Walsh School of Foreign Service; director, India Initiative, Georgetown University; director, South Asia Center, Atlantic Council of the U.S. Nooruddin is also an OWU grad.

• Oct. 9 at noon: Climate Change and the Global Order

Presenter: Erinn Nicley, Ph.D., course faculty, Political Science Department at Western Governors University.

• Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.: China’s Road into Latin America

Presenter: Ji Young Choi, Ph.D., associate professor in the Politics and Government Department at Ohio Wesleyan University and director of East Asian Studies at OWU.

• Oct. 23 at noon: The Philippines and the United States

Presenter: James Franklin, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Politics and Government Department at OWU.

The link to the Great Decisions lectures can be viewed via a Zoom video conference room. To join the lecture, please click the following link to join over using an internet browser or by downloading the Zoom App. This link lets the public listen and participate over their computer, tablet or smartphone. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85326516373.

For those individuals who don’t have internet access, the lectures are available by phone. Please call 646-558-8656 and then enter meeting ID 853-2651-6373 at the prompt.

The Zoom program link is also available at the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

About Great Decisions

The Great Decisions Discussion Program, a free community discussion series, is designed to encourage debate and discussion of the role of the United States in world affairs. The program provides materials that help people reach informed opinions on issues and encourages them to participate in the foreign-policy process.

Developed by the Foreign Policy Association (FPA) in 1954, the Great Decisions Discussion Program is the longest-standing and largest grassroots world affairs educational program of its kind. It is the core of FPA’s civic education outreach efforts, bringing millions of Americans together in communities across the country to discover, discuss, and decide their opinions on foreign policy issues.

About the Foreign Policy Association

The Foreign Policy Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring the American public to learn more about the world. Founded in 1918, FPA provides independent publications, programs, and forums to increase public awareness of, and foster popular participation in matters relating to those policy issues.

Submitted by the Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, Lutheran clergy (retired), who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

