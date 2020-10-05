DGHD: Active cases, death toll rises over weekend

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County is 188, up 12 since Friday and 32 from a week ago, according to the Delaware General Health District.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

A total of 18 people in Delaware County have died due to the novel coronavirus. “Sadly, another death has been reported to us over the weekend,” the DGHD said in a Facebook post Monday. “We send our heartfelt, deepest condolences to the family at this time.”

The health district is reporting 2,160 total cases in the county, up 60 since Friday. That number is the sum of 1,837 confirmed cases and 323 probable cases. Since reporting began in March, 4,657 people have completed isolation, and 585 people are currently in quarantine. In addition, three people are currently hospitalized, and there have been 48 total hospitalizations.

According to a chart issued by the DGHD, Delaware County, with a population of 209,177, had 585 cases, six hospital admissions, and one death in the month of September.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,458 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon. There have been 102 hospitalizations and 24 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County has the most cases with 28,131. Cuyahoga County, with the second-most cases at 17,995, has the most hospitalizations (2,611) and deaths (665) due to the novel coronavirus. The ODH also reported there were 159,964 positive cases, up more than 3,000 since Friday and 8,000 from a week ago. A total of 137,633 are presumed to have recovered; 15,840 people have been hospitalized; and 4,931 Ohioans have died from the infectious disease.

As of Oct. 1, Delaware County has transitioned back to orange (level 2) from red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Richland County, currently in the red (level 3), is approaching level 4, which would be purple on the map. In neighboring states, Wisconsin is getting more than 25 cases per 100,000 population in most of its counties.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said on Monday there have been more than 35.3 million reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Globally, there have been a million deaths from the pandemic. In the United States, there are now more than 7.4 million confirmed cases. A total of 209,928 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518 and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

