OWU to stream musical performances

Ohio Wesleyan University’s Department of Music will be posting performances online throughout fall semester, including both live-streamed and pre-recorded concerts.

Videos of all performances will be released on the Stream OWU Performing Arts Archive page at www.owu.edu/stream. Planned performances include:

• Available now – Student recital featuring junior Kathryn Lawson on oboe and senior Hannah Treadway on clarinet, with instructor Youmee Kim on piano.

• Week of Oct. 12 – Senior recital featuring Austin Wood, tenor (pre-recorded).

• Week of Oct. 19 – Senior recital featuring Jasmine Spitzer, soprano (pre-recorded).

• Week of Oct. 26 – Symphonic Wind Ensemble featuring professor Richard Edwards, conductor (pre-recorded).

• Week of Nov. 2 – Jazz Band (pre-recorded).

• Week of Nov. 9 – Opera Scenes (pre-recorded).

• Week of Nov. 9 – Senior recital featuring Noah Green, composer. (Green recently earned honorable mention recognition for his work in the 2020 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Student Composers Competition (pre-recorded).

• 8 p.m. Nov. 10 – Chamber Orchestra featuring instructor Antoine Clark, conductor (live-streamed).

• Week of Nov. 16 – Choral Art Society and Chamber Choir featuring professor Jason Hiester, conductor (pre-recorded).

• 3 p.m. Nov. 22 – Senior recital featuring Luis Gonzales on double bass (live-streamed).

• Date to be announced – Senior project featuring Hannah Treadway combining her interests in Modern Foreign Languages and Music to create “Medieval Ballads in Miniature” (pre-recorded).

• Date to be announced – Composition recital featuring new works by students of instructor EunSeok Park (pre-recorded).

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Music Department’s concert calendar at www.owu.edu/concertcalendar. The department offers an education with the rigor of a professional music degree program, with numerous performing and learning opportunities for both majors and non-majors alike. Learn more at www.owu.edu/music.

