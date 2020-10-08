Nicley to talk climate change, global order

The Delaware Great Decisions Series has made a successful transition to the online venue with its first program focused on India and Pakistan, and the question of whether there can be peace between these two countries that border each other and also possess nuclear weapons.

The presentation by Irfan Nooruddin, Ph.D., provided and excellent, informative overview and history of the conflict that was well received by approximately 40 people in attendance by way of Zoom technology.

The Oct. 9 program will focus on “Climate Change and the Global Order.” The program will feature Erinn Nicley, Ph.D., who is course faculty in political science at the Western Governors University. Professor Nicley, besides being well grounded in several political and global topics, also has extensive experience teaching in the virtual, online and Zoom environment.

The Global Order has a long history of development going back to the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648, and it has evolved through various iterations and renewals over the decades and centuries, the most recent update being the Global War on Terrorism beginning in 2001. What will happen now with the reality of rising seas that threaten developing countries, island nations, and naval military installations, a particular concern for the United States.

Professor Nicley will present on this topic and the event will include a period for questions and answers using the Cchat function in the Zoom medium.

All are welcome to participate.

The link to the zoom conference room for the Great Decisions lectures can be viewed via a Zoom video conference room. To join the lecture, click the link to join over an internet browser or by downloading the Zoom App. This link lets the public listen and participate over their computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85326516373.

For individuals who don’t have internet access but would like to listen to the meeting over the telephone, call 646-558-8656 and then enter meeting ID 853-2651-6373 at the prompt.

The Zoom program link is also available at the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, Lutheran clergy (retired), who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

