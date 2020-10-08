Election preview: Morocco challenges Jordan for Ohio House seat

In Ohio’s 67th District, incumbent state Rep. Kris Jordan (R) is running against Dr. Rachael Morocco (D). Each candidate is profiled below, in alphabetical order.

State Rep. Kris Jordan is currently serving his first term in the Ohio House of Representatives, after serving two four-year terms in the Ohio Senate. A lifelong Delaware County resident, he is a graduate of Delaware Hayes High School and The Ohio State University. Prior to his stint at the statehouse, Jordan was president of the Delaware County Junior Fair Board and served six years as a Delaware County commissioner. He lives in Ostrander with his three children.

Jordan describes himself as a “strong” fiscal and social conservative, receiving awards from conservative organizations for his political positions and voting record. His campaign website states he is “a Republican who will protect our tax dollars, freedoms and the sanctity of life.”

Among Jordan’s top issues is keeping and creating jobs. “Government should be supporting the growth of small businesses by encouraging development, innovation and streamlining or eliminating regulations,” the site states. “As a member of the state legislature, he has opposed all tax increases and authored his own budgets that cut spending and was the author of the bill to eliminate the estate tax.”

Also of high importance to Jordan is protecting life, defending rights and freedoms, and limited government.

“Kris Jordan is a member of the National Rifle Association and is a concealed carry license holder,” his website states. “He has consistently defended and protected our constitutional rights. His work has earned him the Freedom Award from the Ohio Christian Alliance and the Champion of Liberty award from the Republican Liberty Caucus.”

Recently, Jordan was a sponsor of House Bill 606, which makes temporary changes to qualified civil immunity for essential workers who transmit COVID-19.

“I am not a career politician,” Dr. Rachael Morocco states on her campaign website. “I am a mom, wife, and pediatrician who is passionate about being a voice for our children, families, neighbors and future.”

Originally from the Cleveland area, Morocco now lives in Lewis Center with her husband and two sons. A graduate of Mount Union and Lake Erie colleges, Morocco works at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is a professor at Ohio State’s medical school. She ran without opposition in the Democratic primary in April.

Morocco said her medical career has made her a fighter and a problem-solver who can take those same attributes into the political arena.

“As a physician, I can only treat individual problems one patient at a time, but as your state representative, I can change policies that will positively affect children and families across the whole state,” Morocco said. “I will be a representative that listens to the needs of the people of District 67 and works towards finding evidence-based solutions that provide more educational and economic opportunities, safe and healthy communities, and the best quality of life for your children, your families, and mine.”

Among the issues she is most interested in are expanding health care coverage, the minimum wage and gender gap, gun violence prevention, affordable postsecondary education, investing in public education, mental health services and education, and the opioid epidemic.

In regards to planning for growth, Morocco said, “Many of our Delaware County communities are experiencing a significant growth in population. I will work to support growth in an environmentally sustainable way and help improve our infrastructure. I support smart economic development that does not impinge on our quality of life or the local control of our communities.”

The 67th House District covers the western portion of Delaware County. The website Ballotpedia states 143,439 people live in the district, as of the 2010 census.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

