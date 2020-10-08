Oxford Twp. among local levies

A property tax replacement in Oxford Township is among the miscellaneous issues being voted on this fall in Delaware County.

The levy is for 0.6 mills, for five years commencing in 2020 and first due in 2021.

“We’ve had that for quite some time,” said Fiscal Officer Joyce Leienberger. “It’s a renewal for current expenses, general expenses, but we’re calling it a replacement.”

She said the millage amounts to 6 cents for every $100 in property value. In addition, it is not an increase, she said. Oxford had a population of 987 in the 2010 census and 854 in 2000.

Genoa Township voters will see three local issues on their ballots.

“An operating levy is considered for the police and fire departments every five years,” the township said. “Each department has performed well financially over the previous period and are therefore reducing millage. Operating funds are used to pay the salaries of department staff, purchase equipment, vehicles and supplies.

“The third levy would support park improvements and operations,” the township continued. “The levy is new, but would not increase overall millage due to the combined equal decrease from the police and fire levies. The dollar cost would increase by $4.15 annually per $100,000 valuation as a result of a 10% State of Ohio tax “rollback” police and fire levies receive that the parks levy would not.”

According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, here are some other things people will be voting on:

• Incorporated areas of the city of Columbus will decide on an electric aggregation.

• The Delaware Meijer store and gas station on Sunbury Road has liquor options on the ballot.

• The Fort Morrow Consolidated Fire District has a 2-mill property tax renewal for five years commencing in 2021 and first due in 2022.

• Genoa Township also has liquor options for the Galena Brewing Company in Westerville.

• North Union Local School District, which is mostly in Union County, is seeking an emergency property tax renewal of annual sum of $680,000 or 2.95 mills for 10 years commencing in 2021 and first due in 2022.

• Shawnee Hills has a property tax for an additional 2.5 mills over three years, commencing in 2020 and first due in 2021, to be used for its police and EMS operations.

• Westerville’s proposed charter amendment includes moving the start date of council members’ terms to Jan. 1.

The voter registration deadline was Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Delaware County Board of Elections, 2079 U.S. Route 23 N., Delaware. Absentee ballots can be requested until noon Saturday, Oct. 24. Absentee ballots can be sent by mail with a Nov. 2 postmark, or dropped off in person until 7:30 p.m.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Pictured is the Oxford Township Hall at 5125 Shoemaker Road in Ashley.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

