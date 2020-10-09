Virus deaths reach 20

The Delaware General Health District announced Friday that 20 people have now died from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the county since reporting on the infectious disease began in March.

“We’re saddened to release that two more deaths have been reported to us,” the DGHD posted Wednesday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt, deepest condolences to both families during this difficult time.”

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County is now at 177, down 11 since Monday. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,227 total cases in the county, up 67 since Monday. That number is the sum of 1,885 confirmed cases and 342 probable cases. A total of 2,030 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,548 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Friday afternoon. There have been 102 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County has the most cases with 28,841. Cuyahoga County, with 10,000 fewer cases, has the most hospitalizations (2,637) and deaths (667) due to the novel coronavirus.

The ODH also reported there were 166,102 total cases on Friday afternoon, up more than 5,000 since Monday. There have been 4,994 deaths, up 63 since Monday. There have been 16,301 people in the state who have been hospitalized, and 3,413 people who were admitted to intensive care due to coronavirus.

Fortunately, 141,642 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19. Slightly more females (52%) than men have been infected. The median age is 40, but people aged 1 to 109 have been infected in Ohio.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said on Friday there have been more than 36.6 million reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide, up 1.3 million since Monday. Globally, there have been a million deaths from the pandemic. In the United States, there are now more than 7.6 million confirmed cases. A total of 213,131 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

