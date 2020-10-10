DGHD to offerflu vaccine tomasses Oct. 21

The Delaware General Health District is offering an all-day opportunity to get a flu vaccine at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.

The event, which will utilize a drive-thru format, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The DGHD reported it has introduced the “Flu Fast Pass” this year, which allows attendees to preregister online and go straight to the “fast lane” for their flu shot.

Those who wish to preregister can go to https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/PublicFluDrive20 using the code FLU2020. “Flu Fast Pass” attendees will be directed to a specific drive-thru lane to receive their vaccination, according to the health district.

The health district added there will be a walk-up and drive-thru lane for those who don’t preregister. Attendees will need to fill out paperwork prior to getting a flu shot, and DGHD officials ask that attendees bring identification and insurance cards. Vaccines will be offered for free for those without insurance or the ability to pay.

Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson said routine vaccines are “essential” for the public’s health and are especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s always been important to get your flu shot, but now it’s more important than ever during this pandemic,” Hiddleson said. “Routine vaccinations are essential for protecting the public’s health from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks, including flu. More importantly, the flu vaccination can help reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population, preventing medical visits and hospitalizations as well as lessening the burden on the health care system during this pandemic.”

More information can be found at https://delawarehealth.org/.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, but it does provide other important benefits.

“Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death,” states the CDC on its website. “Getting a flu vaccine this fall will be more important than ever, not only to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources.”

The CDC also notes influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, however, they are caused by different viruses.

“COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2), and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses,” the CDC website states. “Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.

“COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people. It can also take longer before people show symptoms and people can be contagious for longer. Another important difference is there is a vaccine to protect against flu. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus,” the CDC website adds.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

