Great GeekFest set to go virtual

The Delaware County District Library’s Great GeekFest continues in a new form this year as the all-virtual GeekWeek kicks off next Monday.

The event’s organizer and manager of the district’s Powell Branch, Amanda Henning, said the move to an all-online format was done because of the COVID-19 outbreak. She added the idea of a weeklong event is something the library had been considering.

“We were always kind of talking about a GeekWeek anyway, but because of the COVID thing, it made more sense to do it (this year,)” Henning said.

GeekWeek runs from Oct. 11-18 this year and features a different event every day. Henning said one of the most popular events from previous GeekFests, the Cosplay Competition, will also be held virtually this year.

Applications for the contest can be found on the library’s website at www.delawarelibrary.org/. The library is accepting applications until Tuesday at midnight.

The winner of the Cosplay Competition will be announced Oct. 18.

Henning said she is looking forward to the Oct. 13 event, where library staff will host a virtual watch party of “Bucket of Blood,” a 1950s horror film where they will also be telling jokes and riffing on the film.

“It’s a really great movie. It’s not actually rated because they didn’t even bother, but we are giving it a mild PG-13,” Henning said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the library will host a GeekWeek-themed storytime for children and toddlers, and on Thursday, Oct. 15, Henning herself will be hosting a “nerd trivia” competition.

Henning said she is also looking forward to the Friday, Oct. 16, event, “Librarian’s Lore,” where library staff will screen a special Dungeons and Dragons game they played this week. The video will premiere at 5 p.m. and ends around 9 p.m.

“I think people are going to love it, it’s a fun group,” Henning said.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the library will host two keynote presentations; The first from author/illustrator duo Dan Santat and Minh Lê at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m., Henning will lead a discussion with Vera Broscal, an award-winning novelist and graphic novelist. Both discussions will accept questions from live viewers.

“(GeekWeek) is something fun and different,” Henning said. “It’s felt like 2020 has been the same thing over and over again. I’ve read articles this year that if there’s an excuse to celebrate in a safe way, people want it because it’s been so stressful. We wanted to be able to celebrate with everybody.”

Henning added the demand for the event is there in the community as well.

“I’ve had people stop me in the grocery store and say, ‘Please do (some form of GeekFest),’” Henning said. “I felt like it was pretty important and it gave us, the staff, a creative outlet we haven’t had in a while.”

More information about the event can be found at www.delawarelibrary.org/news/great-geekfest-geekweek/.

Competitors in the teen division of the cosplay competition pose for a photo after walking the runway during the fourth annual Great GeekFest held last year at the Delaware County District Library in Delaware. The cosplay competition was the main attraction for many attendees as it featured divisions for library staff, children, teens and adults.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

