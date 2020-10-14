Project aims to expand trail in Sunbury

The Village of Sunbury hosted a public meeting/open house on Sept. 23 at Town Hall to discuss a proposed project to continue a 1,000-foot segment of the Ohio Fallen Heroes Trail from West Granville Street south through Old Orchard Park.

“Future extensions will connect this section to the trail system in Sunbury Meadows, providing connectivity to the Sandel Legacy Trail (part of the Ohio To Erie Trail network),” the village states in a Facebook post. “This segment is an important addition to Sunbury’s multi-use trail network. It will provide more connection between our neighborhoods and our community offerings. If a grant request is approved, the project is planned for spring 2021.”

Also taking place on Sunbury Square, where the Town Hall is located, has been free yoga classes with Yvonne Renee Dunlap. Weather permitting, they have been held at 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Individuals attending are asked to bring a mat.

Earlier this week, Sunbury began its autumn leaf pickup collection service. The village has been divided into four sections, with A and B covering the older, more heavily-treed areas to the east, while sections C and D are the newer sections to the west. The collections will continue through Dec. 11.

Trick or treat in the village will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delaware General Health District has issued guidelines for beggars, givers and those holding trunk-or-treat events. See DelawareHealth.org/covid-19 for more information.

One such trunk-or-treat is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Sunbury United Methodist Church, 100 W. Cherry St. The event is rain or shine, and it includes complimentary family photos and a pumpkin giveaway.

In other news, the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce is putting together its 2021 directory and community guide, which will be available at its office and locations in the Big Walnut area. It is also spotlighting its members, such as The Gun Room of Sunbury, on Facebook Live. New members include Cruise Planners Scott & Melody George.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber will not be holding its annual October Candidates Quarterly Breakfast, but does have candidate comments on its Facebook page. Finally, the chamber’s annual Golf Day is Friday at Royal American.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

