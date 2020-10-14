OWU to present dance concert

Influenced by life during the pandemic, Ohio Wesleyan University’s student dance company, Orchesis, will be “Dancing Around the Issue” (and across the OWU campus) in a socially distanced, outdoor, progressive dance performance.

Ohio Wesleyan will debut the two-act “Orchesis 20/21” via Zoom at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. The free event will feature works created by OWU students and faculty and performed by students and university alumni. Visit www.owu.edu/orchesis to register for access to the online event.

Artistic Director Rashana Perks Smith said she has been impressed by the innovation and commitment of the students as they planned for this year’s unique outdoor performance.

“We moved rehearsals and classes outside as much as possible or online, exploring a shift in how we interact with time and space according to health regulations,” she said. “The students have been committed to finding ways to share live performances safely as well as understand and make good use of video and technology as a platform for dance. Ultimately, this experience opens the choreographic and performance possibilities for students in the face of restrictions.”

Open only to current OWU students and employees, the dances also will be performed live on campus on Oct. 22, 23, 29, and 30. Act I will begin at 4 p.m. and Act II at 7 p.m., using the darkness to create a “Drive-in Screendance” program.

For Act I, attendees should gather at the top of the stairs leading from South Sandusky Street to Slocum Hall. For Act II, attendees should gather in their vehicles in the parking lot between Chappelear Drama Center and Beeghly Library or sit on the lawn next to the lot.

In all instances, campus audience members need to wear facial coverings and maintain at least six feet of physical distance from others.

Act I

• “Living in Phrases”

Choreographer – Tess Meddings

Dancers – Alex Dolph, Taylor Frasure, and Kayla Rush

• “A Passage”

Choreographer – Kayla Rush

Dancers – Ellie Bearss, Ali Dix, and Anne Raspe

• “Rhythmatic”

Choreographer – Taylor Frasure

Dancers – Alex Dolph and Kayla Rush

• “You’ll Get Through It”

Choreographer – Anne Raspe

Dancers – Ellie Bearss, Taylor Frasure, Kayla Rush, and Wyatt Wells

Act II

• “In This Space, At This Time”

Choreographer/editor – Ellie Bearss

Videographer – Jasmine Lew, Ellie Bearss, and Megan Davis Bushway

Dancers – Ali Dix, Jasmine Lew (remotely), Lizzy Nebel, and Anne Raspe

• “I Want to Be Well”

Choreographer/videographer/editor – Alex Dolph

Dancers – Ali Dix, Bella Hintzman, and Tess Meddings

• “Petrichor”

Choreographer/artist/editor – Maggie Welsh

Videographer – Megan Davis Bushway

Dancer – Maggie Welsh

• “Walking Afield”

Choreographer/technician – Rashana Perks Smith and dancers

Videographers/editors – Rashana Perks Smith and Megan Davis Bushway

Dancers – Current students: Ellie Bearss, Colleen Cornwell, Cat Giacalone, Jasmine Lew, Tess Meddings, Anne Raspe, Kayla Rush, Elenya Stephani, Wyatt Wells, and Maggie Welsh. OWU graduates: Hayley Glessner, Lauren Holler, Jill Jacobson-Bennett, Kimberly McCalmont, Rachael Sheets, Michelle Smith, and Savannah Travis. (All dancers are previously recorded or performing live remotely.)

Learn more about Orchesis and Ohio Wesleyan’s upcoming theatre and dance performances at www.owu.edu/TheatreAndDance.

