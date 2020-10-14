2nd grant fund available

With businesses in Delaware struggling to survive in the midst of the ongoing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Delaware is making a second round of grants available to small businesses around the community. The 2020 Small Business Recovery Grant 2.0 was announced last week, and applications are currently being accepted through Monday, Nov. 16.

To be eligible for a grant, a business must be within the city of Delaware and have 25 or fewer employees.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available for eligible costs. In a city press release for the program, examples of eligible costs include rent or mortgage payments for the period of March 23 to May 15, costs associated with personal protective equipment, equipment to extend outdoor seating areas, and materials and equipment related to safety and social distancing for shoppers and diners.

“This isn’t a grant program for payroll, utilities, taxes, or any other costs that may have been covered by other federal programs,” the release states.

Businesses that have already received funds through the first round of grants are eligible for the additional grants. However, any costs that were reimbursed with grant money during the first round are not eligible for reimbursement with the second program.

The city announced the first grant program in May as the state-mandated shutdown slowly gave way to reopenings, and the May flooding downtown left several businesses, already reeling as a result of the pandemic, in dire straits. The program was funded with $100,000 from the city’s Economic Development Reserve Fund. In July, just a month after applications began being accepted, the city had surpassed the $50,000 mark in grants awarded, with 25 small businesses throughout the city applying for the relief.

“This program has been incredibly impactful in helping our small businesses with some of the extraneous costs they had to absorb due to COVID-19 and the May 19 flood,” Sean Hughes, economic development director for the city, said in July of the first round of grant funding.

In total, 33 businesses received grant reimbursements between June and July, encompassing nearly $84,000 of the funds made available by the city. The second program will be funded by the money the city still has available from the CARES Act.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, and they continue to struggle as a result of the pandemic,” Community Affairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum said of the additional grant program. “This second round of grant distributions can partially offset the financial impact.”

To access the application, visit www.delawaremeansbusiness.com/2020-Small-Business-Recovery-Grant-2.0.

Downtown Delaware is home to numerous restaurants that have taken advantage of any and all available outdoor seating. Located at 29 E. Winter St., 1808 American Bistro features a patio area for its patrons.

By Dillon Davis

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

