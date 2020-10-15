Program to focus on China, Latin America link

The Delaware Great Decisions Series, which is being held online using Zoom, continues with an Oct. 16 program focused on China in Latin America, something which has been happening over the past 20 years.

One element of the relationship is trade, which continues to expand. Another dimension is Chinese investment in Latin American infrastructure development and technological development. This growing relationship includes many countries. One element of Chinese foreign policy is known as the Belt and Road initiative, or BRI, which has five dimensions for cooperation, including policy, finance, trade, infrastructure, and people to people exchanges. This is China in Latin America. It is a complicated topic, and one question is whether these Chinese initiatives in Latin America threaten U.S. interests, and if so, what do we do.

Presenter on this topic at noon on Friday, Oct. 16, will be Brad Jokisch, Ph.D., an associate professor of geography at Ohio University.

Jokisch’s research interests lie at the nexus of population, environment, and development in Latin America. He has focused on the Ecuadoran Andes regarding land use and the impact of transnational migration on landscapes and livelihoods. He has lived extensively in South America and has developed expertise in the growing influence of China in Latin America.

All are welcome to participate in the Oct. 16 program.

The link to the zoom conference room for the Great Decisions lectures can be viewed via a Zoom video conference room. To join the lecture, click the link to join over an internet browser or by downloading the Zoom App. This link lets the public listen and participate over their computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85326516373.

For individuals who don’t have internet access but would like to listen to the meeting over the telephone, call 646-558-8656 and then enter meeting ID 853-2651-6373 at the prompt.

The Zoom program link is also available at the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

Submitted by the Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, Lutheran clergy (retired), who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

