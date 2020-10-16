City moving to single-stream recycling collection

The City of Delaware is changing curbside recycling from dual-stream collection to single-stream, beginning the week of Oct. 19.

This means that residents no longer need to separate recycling items in different containers. All recyclables – glass, plastic, metal, paper and cardboard – can be combined in recycling containers placed at curbside. If residents wish to keep items separated, they can. It will be collected and processed combined.

A recent survey of City of Delaware residents showed that more than 90% of respondents said they would be more inclined to utilize a single-stream recycling program. Because of the city’s new contract with recycling processor Rumpke, it can offer this service.

City of Delaware curbside recycling service marked its 28th year this year and annually diverts about 1,500 tons of waste from landfills.

Nearly 45% of city residents use the service, one of the highest rates in the region. As the city looks to 2021, it is exploring other improvements that will enhance customer service and increase resident participation.

Residents can learn more about recycling and all our curbside collection services at delawareohio.net.

Submitted by the City of Delaware

