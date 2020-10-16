Active COVID-19 cases rise in county

The Delaware General Health District announced Friday that 21 people have now died from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the county since reporting on the infectious disease began in March.

“We’re saddened to release that another death has been reported to us,” the DGHD posted on Facebook Friday. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County is now at 204, up 27 since last week. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,384 total cases in the county, up 157 from a week ago. That number is the sum of 2,034 confirmed cases and 350 probable cases. A total of 2,159 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,723 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Friday afternoon. There have been 106 hospitalizations and 26 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County now has more than 30,000 cases. Second in cases is Cuyahoga County, which leads with 2,666 people hospitalized and 671 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The ODH also reported there were 177,991 total cases on Friday afternoon, up more than 11,000 from a week ago. There have been 5,054 deaths; 16,910 people in the state who have been hospitalized; and 148,284 people are presumed to have recovered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said on Friday there have been more than 39 million reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide, up from 36.6 million last week. Globally, there have been 1.1 million deaths from the pandemic. In the United States, there are now more than 8 million confirmed cases. A total of 218,097 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

