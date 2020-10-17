Bibler earns Heritage Ohio award

Main Street Delaware Executive Director Susie Bibler is being honored by the Heritage Ohio organization with its 2020 Main Street Manager of the Year award.

Bibler, who joined Main Street Delaware in October 2016, is receiving the award as part of Heritage Ohio’s Preservation Month celebration in October. Heritage Ohio is the state’s official historic preservation and Main Street coordinating organization.

“The award acknowledges all of the contributions Susie has made, culminating in 2019, to Main Street Delaware and the Delaware community,” said Zach Price, president of Main Street Delaware’s Board of Directors. “After the board established a mission of ‘creating a vibrant downtown destination for all,’ Susie made that vision a reality with multiple innovative and engaging programs and initiatives.”

Bibler’s work includes:

• Developing new First Friday celebrations, including “Love is In the Air,” a live wedding that previously earned an honorable mention award from Heritage Ohio for “Best Program of the Year.”

• Creating new transportation solutions to help patrons get to and from the downtown during First Fridays and other popular events.

• Launching a statewide advertising campaign via social media and streaming services to promote Downtown Delaware as a weekend destination for those outside Central Ohio, as well as developing relationships with regional media to increase the visibility of Downtown Delaware events.

• Coordinating a “Downtown Delaware” section at the Columbus Zoo’s 2019 “Zoofari” fundraiser, which introduced thousands of attendees from around Central Ohio to Downtown Delaware’s many inviting restaurants and attractions.

• Forming a connection between downtown building owners by creating “Buildings and Bagels,” a forum for them to discuss common issues, explore solutions, and pursue joint improvements and funding vehicles.

“With these and many other efforts,” Price said, “Downtown Delaware was being frequented by the end of 2019 not just by the local community, but by people from all over Ohio and neighboring states as well. The pandemic has been a challenge in 2020, but we are fortunate to have Susie helping us to continue to promote all of the great businesses that make our downtown the wonderful destination it has become.

“Please join me in thanking Susie for her tireless work to make Delaware a better place and congratulating her for her well-deserved Heritage Ohio Manager of the Year Award,” Price said.

Main Street Delaware also is moving forward, Price said, by forging a new partnership with the City of Delaware to lease 20 E. William St., the former City Engineering Building, to create a new Main Street Delaware Welcome Center. Fundraising is underway to renovate the historic building that, when completed, will feature office and meeting space, public restrooms, and information to help everyone enjoy everything Delaware has to offer.

Learn more about The Front Porch Campaign fundraising effort to support the Welcome Center at www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware. In addition to coordinating the First Friday celebrations and downtown Farmers’ Markets, Main Street Delaware oversees the holiday parade and more.

Main Street Delaware is an accredited Ohio Main Street Community. For additional information, contact 740-362-6050 or director@mainstreetdelaware.com.

