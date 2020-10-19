Active COVID-19 cases up 31 in one week’s time

The Delaware General Health District announced Monday there are 208 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up four from Friday and 31 from a week ago.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,442 total cases in the county, up 58 since Friday. Total cases are the sum of 2,083 confirmed cases and 359 probable cases. A total of 2,213 people have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 21 Delaware County residents have died from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the county since reporting on the infectious disease began in March. There have been a total of 52 hospitalizations, with seven people currently hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,784 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon. There have been 103 hospitalizations and 27 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Monday’s county statistics from the ODH indicated Franklin County now has more than 30,000 cases, the most in the state. While Cuyahoga County has the second-most cases in the state, it leads with 2,680 people hospitalized and 674 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

The ODH is reporting 183,624 total cases on Monday afternoon, up more than 5,000 since Friday. There have been 5,075 deaths; 3,562 ICU admissions; 17,172 hospitalizations and more than 150,000 recoveries.

The ODH has recently aired commercials with former Ohio State football coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel urging Ohioans, “We can’t let up. We need to stick to our game plan” of social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has exceeded 40 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Globally, there have been 1.1 million deaths from the pandemic. In the United States, there are now more than 8.1 million confirmed cases. A total of 219,811 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus, up more than a thousand from Friday.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

Gary Budzak

