Program to focus on populism, Philippines

The Delaware Great Decisions Series, which is being held online using Zoom, continues with an Oct. 23 program that explorers populism and the Philippines.

James C. Franklin, Ph.D., professor and chair of the Politics and Government Department at Ohio Wesleyan University, will focus on the election of Rodrigo Duterte as president of the Philippines, looking at how this has affected the Philippines, and U.S. interests in the Asia Pacific region. He will also examine how Duterte fits a pattern of populist leadership in other countries.

Franklin earned a B.A. at Auburn University and a doctorate at Texas A&M University. His primary field is comparative politics, with research and teaching interests in contentious politics, human rights, democratization, and Latin American politics.

Franklin has been published in a variety of political science journals, including Comparative Political Studies, International Studies Quarterly, and Political Research Quarterly. Recent 2019 publications include “Human Rights on the March: Repression, Oppression, and Protest in Latin America,” International Studies Quarterly; and “Protest Waves and Authoritarian Regimes: Repression and Protest Outcomes,” in Hank Johnston, ed., Social Movements, Nonviolent Resistance and the State (London: Routledge).

All are welcome to participate in the Oct. 23 online program, which will take place at noon.

The link to the zoom conference room for the Great Decisions lectures can be viewed via a Zoom video conference room. To join the lecture, click the link to join over an internet browser or by downloading the Zoom App. This link lets the public listen and participate over their computer, tablet, or smartphone: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85326516373.

For individuals who don’t have internet access but would like to listen to the meeting over the telephone, call 646-558-8656 and then enter meeting ID 853-2651-6373 at the prompt.

The Zoom program link is also available at the Delaware Great Decisions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greatdecisionsdeloh.

Information for this story was submitted by the Rev. Ward “Skip” Cornett, who serves as chair of the Delaware Great Decisions program.

