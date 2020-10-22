Delaware Aerie 376 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles recently donated $3,000 to the Boardman Arts Park for the development of the park’s Imagination Project. On Oct. 13, Mike Williams, right, presented a giant check to Boardman Arts Park Director Roxanne Amidon, left. Williams was a former student at Boardman Elementary School, which once stood where the Boardman Arts Park is now located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware.

Delaware Aerie 376 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles recently donated $3,000 to the Boardman Arts Park for the development of the park's Imagination Project. On Oct. 13, Mike Williams, right, presented a giant check to Boardman Arts Park Director Roxanne Amidon, left. Williams was a former student at Boardman Elementary School, which once stood where the Boardman Arts Park is now located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware. Courtesy photo