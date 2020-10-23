Active cases in county up 49 since Monday

The Delaware General Health District announced Friday there are 257 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up from 208 on Monday.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,557 total cases in the county since reporting began in March, which is an increase of 115 from Monday’s total. Total cases are the sum of 2,189 confirmed cases and 368 probable cases. A total of 2,279 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 5,512 people who have completed quarantine and 626 who are currently quarantined.

“As a reminder, ‘recovered cases’ include both confirmed and probable cases that have been released from isolation,” the DGHD posted Friday.

A total of 21 Delaware County residents have died from the novel coronavirus pandemic in the county. There have been a total of 53 hospitalizations, with eight people currently hospitalized. The median age of the total cases is 33, with ages 1-90 being infected. Slightly more women then men in the county have been infected.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,906 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Friday afternoon, up from 2,784 on Monday. There have been 105 hospitalizations and 27 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Friday’s county statistics from the ODH indicated Franklin County now has 31,703 cases, the most in the state. While second-most Cuyahoga County is nearing 20,000 cases, it leads with 2,736 people hospitalized and 684 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. Morgan County has the fewest cases with 80.

The ODH is reporting 192,948 total cases as of Friday afternoon, up nearly 10,000 since Monday. There have been 5,184 deaths, 17,866 hospitalizations, and 156,421 recoveries.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is nearly 42 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been 1.1 million deaths from the pandemic globally. In the United States, there are now more than 8.4 million confirmed cases. A total of 223,381 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus, up from 219,811 on Monday.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

