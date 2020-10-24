County’s Code Compliance Department rebranded

Delaware County’s Code Compliance Department announced Thursday that it is rebranding itself as the Delaware County Department of Building Safety, effective Monday, Oct. 25.

The department, which employs 20 people, administers and enforces building, flood plain, and zoning regulations for residential and commercial construction within Delaware County.

Tiffany Maag, who oversees operations as part of her duties as the county’s director of environmental services, explained the decision: “We wanted to better express what we do in a more customer-focused way. This included using feedback from the public and our partners in the building industry to find a new name that best reflects our goals.”

In 2019, the department issued 4,071 permits and completed 22,955 inspections. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, by Oct. 16, both measures had nearly been exceeded with 4,052 permits issued and 20,169 inspections completed.

County Administrator Mike Frommer said he and the building safety’s team felt the name “code compliance” too often can be perceived as focused on negatives, while the work actually done enables positive outcomes.

“In Delaware County, we all place significant emphasis on being user- and business-friendly to new development, both commercial and residential,” Frommer said, “and the renewed focus of our Department of Building Safety falls in line with clearly communicating that mindset to the public and to the businesses we partner with every day.”

For more information about the Delaware County Department of Building Safety, visit their website at https://buildingsafety.co.delaware.oh.us/.

