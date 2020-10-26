Small decline in active cases over weekend

The Delaware General Health District announced Monday there are 254 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, down from 257 on Friday. A week ago, there were 208 active cases.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

While there was a slight decrease in the number of active cases over the weekend, the health district reported there was another death from the infectious disease, bringing the total number of deaths within the health district’s boundaries to 22.

“We’re saddened to release that another death has been reported to us,” the DGHD posted Monday on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

The health district is reporting 2,630 total cases in the county, up from 2,557 on Friday. Total cases are the sum of 2,253 confirmed cases and 377 probable cases. A total of 2,354 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 5,658 people who have completed quarantine and 648 who are currently quarantined.

“As a reminder, ‘recovered cases’ include both confirmed and probable cases that have been released from isolation,” the DGHD posted Friday.

There have been a total of 48 hospitalizations, with three people currently hospitalized.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,997 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon. There have been 107 hospitalizations and 28 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

There are now more than 200,000 total cases in the state, up more than 7,000 since Friday, the ODH said. There have been 5,217 deaths, 18,235 hospitalizations, and 159,877 recoveries.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is more than 43 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been 1.1 million deaths from the pandemic globally. In the United States, there are now more than 8.6 million confirmed cases. A total of 225,434 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus. More than 4.1 million Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

