Road projects winding down in county

As the leaves change colors and fall from the trees, road work projects begin winding down for the year, leaving motorists with fewer orange barrels to drive around.

While there’s more construction going on than can be named, here’s the status of some selected projects from different entities in the county:

• The Village of Sunbury is proceeding with its 2020 Street Program. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Ohio’s Capital Budget was initially unable to be passed. That budget is the source of Ohio Public Works Commission funding, which resulted in $400,000 in improvements that could be made to Burrer Drive, Perfect Drive and Tippet Court. Later, the entire budget did pass, so the total in improvements came to about $1 million. That meant work on High Street (Otis Street to State Route 3), East Cherry Street (J.R. Smith Park to Walnut Street), Greenbriar Road (Fairview Drive to High Street), and North Vernon Street (the bricks to Harrison Street) has moved into the paving portion. The village said in a Facebook post, “completion is scheduled by November of this year.”

• Genoa Township posted recently that Strawser Construction “donated 3,000 gallons of sealer, equipment, and labor to reseal the east side of McNamara Park parking lot and the trail along Big Walnut Road from state Route 3 to Walnut Grove Estates.” Maintenance Director Bob Mathews said, “The Maintenance Department’s road crew worked in coordination with the Delaware County Engineer to resurface 24 roads this year. This marathon project is now complete until next year when we repeat the process on a new set of streets.”

• The Ohio Department of Transportation said the U.S. Route 36 intersection safety project will be completed next May. ODOT said this will add left turn lanes on U.S. 36 and restricted crossing U-turn intersections (also known as J-turns) “at U.S. 36/Lackey Old State Road and at U.S. 36/North Old State Road.” Eastbound and westbound traffic is being restricted to one lane in each direction through Oct. 31.

• Another ODOT U.S. 36 project is on the shared S.R. 3. This safety upgrade will “widen U.S. 36 at Condit Road to add left turn lanes, install new traffic signals, and resurface U.S. 36 from south of Condit Road to north of Meredith State Road.” There are daily lane restrictions, with traffic maintained by flaggers, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ODOT just announced it is estimated to be completed in November.

• Delaware residents are all too familiar with the work going on the U.S. Route 23 northbound ramp to William Street. ODOT will continue to work this month to repair the retaining wall and bridge deck overlay, with estimated completion in November. The ramp will be restricted to one lane.

• Also in Delaware, “U.S. Route 42 is expected to remain closed until the end of October for a culvert replacement,” ODOT said. “It closed in late May between the city of Delaware and Horseshoe Road due to a sinkhole that developed as a result of heavy rain. Following the emergency closure, ODOT immediately began designing a project to replace the culvert under U.S. 42 and repair the road.” The detour is S.R. 37 to U.S. 23 to S.R. 229, or reverse.

• The Delaware County Engineer’s Office reported Concord Road (Concord Township) will be closed through Nov. 13 between Home and Merchant roads for a culvert replacement.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

