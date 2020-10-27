City OKs grant package to aid community

Delaware City Council has approved a $682,840 grant package to help local nonprofit organizations and community partners suffering from unanticipated expenses because of the pandemic.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Council directed that a portion of the grant, $377,740, be allocated for Delaware City Schools, Main Street Delaware, the Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Second Ward Community Center.

United Way of Delaware County will administer the remaining $305,100 on behalf of nonprofits. The following focus areas were identified by the city and United Way: rent/utilities, food security, holiday program support, shelter operations, medical and legal support services, information and referral, early childhood support, adolescent support and crisis management coordination/casework support.

“The assistance will serve as a lifeline throughout the city for local agencies and partners who have endured significant losses or expenses,” said Delaware Assistant City Manager Kyle Kridler, who is coordinating the grant effort.

The city agreed to use portions of its CARES Act money to help groups recoup costs and fill financial holes in their budgets. CARES Act funds are passed through the state government to the counties. They must be returned if unspent by the end of the year and can only be used for pandemic-related expenses.

The city received $2.5 million in CARES Act dollars. A total of $1.8 million will go for direct city projects or programs, including $480,000 for two rounds of a local small business grant program. Other eligible reimbursements are for COVID-related improvements to city facilities and streaming and software technology. Just over $767,000, will reimburse the city for payroll expenses paid in the Spring to critical infrastructure workers, such as law enforcement and first responders, water and wastewater and public works, who were home on administrative leave but still on call because of physical distancing mandates in accordance with the city’s emergency operations plan.

The following is a breakdown of City of Delaware allocations:

Community partner grants: $682,840

• Delaware City Schools — $177,000 for 500 Chromebooks and 25 hotspots for student connectivity/distance learning.

• Main Street Delaware — $30,748 for promotion of the downtown to support local retail, restaurant and small businesses during the recovery.

• Delaware County Convention and Visitors Bureau — $25,000 for marketing businesses throughout the city of Delaware. This campaign will cover all the city, unlike the Main Street Delaware proposal which is focused solely on downtown.

• Second Ward Community Center — $144,992 for expenses incurred because of the pandemic which related to food, supplies, emergency funding and operational expenses.

• United Way of Delaware — $305,100, for rent/utilities assistance, food insecurity, living shelters, medical and legal support, childhood support and other (see details below).

— Rent/utilities (direct client assistance): $140,000 to Pathways to Hope Program; Salvation Army; Bridges Community Action; People in Need, Inc.

— Food insecurity: $100,000 to Hunger Alliance partners

— Holiday program support: $25,000 to United Way, PIN Clearing House, Common Ground, BBBS, Salvation Army

— Medical and legal support services: $32,000 to Grace Clinic; legal aid

— Early childhood support: $8,100 to Liberty Community Center; Delaware Diaper Bank

Direct city project/programs: $1,823,611

• City critical employee payroll — $767,297

• Business recovery grants v2 — $300,000

• Business recovery grants v1 — $180,000

• City Hall COVID improvements — $126,957

• City facilities HVAC & filtration — $413,000

• Meeting agenda & streaming software — $23,136

• Online recreation registration software — $24,055

A balance of $145,881 remains from the total allocation that can be allocated or used as needs warrant.

