Members sought for transit board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is seeking to appoint three members to the Delaware County Transit Board. The transit board is a seven-member board that provides governance for Delaware County’s public transit system commonly known as Delaware County Transit.

Appointments are made for three-year terms. Qualified applicants must be electors of Delaware County.

Commissioners are seeking to appoint three citizen members for terms that would commence upon adoption of the resolution, and would expire Oct. 24, 2025. It is a statutory requirement of this board that no more than four members can be part of the same political party. At this time, commissioners are therefore seeking only applicants who are not members of the Republican Party. Applicants may include those who are not affiliated with any political party.

The Delaware County Transit Board is responsible for the governance, management, administration and operation of the county public transit system. The Delaware County Transit Board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, contact Matt Brown, Delaware County human resources, at 740-833-2125 or mbrown@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the applicant tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_Delaware-County-2.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

Submitted by Delaware County.