Flu vaccines to be offered in Scioto Twp.

The Delaware General Health District is offering another opportunity for drive-thru flu vaccinations following the success of a similar clinic held last week in Delaware.

The vaccinations will be offered from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Scioto Township Fire Department & Community Center located at 3737 Ostrander Road in Ostrander. According to the health district, preregistration appointments are available, but walk-ups and drive-ins will be accepted. In addition, face masks, hand sanitizer, and food distribution will be provided by Scioto Township.

Preregistration can be done at https://forms.delawarehealth.org/Forms/PublicFluDrive20 using the code FLU2020. Those who are unable to preregister will need to fill out paperwork before getting their flu shot, and the health district is requesting participants to bring identification and their insurance cards.

Health Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson said earlier this month that “it’s more important than ever” to get a routine flu vaccination because it protects individuals and the community from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks, including the flu.

The health district added that flu vaccination can help “reduce the overall impact of respiratory illnesses on the population preventing medical visits and hospitalizations as well as lessening the burden on the healthcare system during this pandemic.”

Traci Whittaker, the health district’s public information officer, said the drive-thru vaccination event that held Oct. 21 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds was successful.

Whittaker said a total of 176 cars came through the drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds, adding almost 300 flu vaccinations were administered.

“We were very happy with how this mass drive-thru fair clinic turned out,” Whittaker said. “Both for the convenience of the patients as well as our staff. More importantly, this event assisted us as we continue to plan for what a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic may look like in the future.”

More information can be found at delawarehealth.org.

