DELAWARE — Rosemary Parrish, 85, of Delaware, passed away peacefully, on Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at the Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware.

Rosemary was born on May 26th, 1935 in Haysi, VA, the daughter of the late Nora & Alfred Hay.

She was the fabric that bound together her family and nothing meant more to her. She was a devoted wife of 65 years, mother, and grandmother. Always laughing and joking, she was as sweet as she was funny. She made whomever around feel comfortable to be themselves, and she was filled with warmth, love, gentle touch, and thoughtful advice. She will live on forever in the hearts and the minds of the many she has touched so deeply.

Her love for flowers and plants would be obvious when many would come to visit on long summer days or in her hand-made centerpieces at her home in Delaware while hosting family for the holidays. Her green thumb was long honed starting at her childhood home at Bartlick Farm in Virginia, a place that stayed with her in her heart all along. When giving advice on how to succeed in the garden “you just gotta love ‘em” she’d say. We sure loved her and will miss her a lot.

In addition to her parents and three older brothers, Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth “Bill” Parrish on June 13, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m., at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at William Street, Delaware, OH, with the Rev. Kyle Doebler officiating. Burial will follow in Marlborough Cemetery, Delaware Ohio. Refreshments to follow. Face masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for the visitation and Services.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Liberty Presbyterian Church, Parrish Memorial Fund, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, OH 43015. Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware is honored to serve the Parrish Family.