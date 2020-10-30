Berkshire Township makes improvements to streamline website

GALENA — Several improvements have been made to Berkshire Township in recent months, starting with its website.

The site, berkshiretwp.org, has a cleaner, more modern appearance. Items are also easier to search for.

At recent township meetings, the trustees have been involved in making decisions that impact the appearance of Berkshire Township. For example, in Community Park, the trumpet vine was removed per public request. Perhaps more importantly, they are looking into paving the walking trail in the park. Currently, it is gravel.

In the Hatherton Place subdivision, there was a resident complaint about the ditch not being maintained due to cattails. Each trustee — Mike Dattilo, Rod Myers, Joshua Varble; and Administrator Kevin Vaughn — had contact with the property owner, who did not want the ditch mowed, and it hadn’t been the last few years.

“The issue is the township is obligated under the Ohio Revised Code to maintain the ditches of Berkshire Township,” states the trustees meeting minutes of July 27. “The trustees decided that the ditches will be mowed according to the Ohio Revised Code, and it is the township’s obligation to do so.”

Dattilo, who represents roads for the township, reported that Tom Dew Excavating completed work on the Joe Walker Road culvert, and Jet Seal Asphalt completed sealing in the township building parking lot. Fence work was also done on Walnut Street. An enclosure was approved for a ditch along Plumb Road. Crack sealing was approved for Falling Meadows and Streamside drives, Kildeer Place, and the Cheshire Fields subdivision.

There has also been discussion about the bike path in Cheshire Woods.

Myers, who is Berkshire Township’ss representative to the BST&G Fire District, said they are considering a second station, at Wilson Road near routes 36/37 and Interstate 71. Also, the department purchased a Polaris ATV that can help rescue people from trails and bike paths.

Under guidance from BST&G and the Delaware General Health District, the trustees voted to have a home and garage on state Route 37 torn down because it was “insecure, unsafe structurally, defective, and unfit for human habitation.”

Varble and Vaughn were assigned as the township’s representatives for the Tax Incentive Review Board. Larry Buell worked with Vaughn and maintenance to take over the duties of the cemetery sexton.

