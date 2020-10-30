Active cases rise to nearly 300 in county

The Delaware General Health District announced Friday there are 296 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up 42 from 254 on Monday. A week ago, there were 257 active cases.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,760 total cases in the county, up from 2,557 a week ago. Total cases are the sum of 2,352 confirmed cases and 408 probable cases. A total of 2,442 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they were released from isolation. The total number of deaths within the health district’s boundaries is 22.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 3,147 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Friday afternoon, up from 2,997 on Monday. There have been 108 hospitalizations and 28 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

There are now 212,782 cases of coronavirus in Ohio, up nearly 20,000 from a week ago, the ODH said. There have been 5,291 deaths, 18,969 hospitalizations, and 167,035 recoveries.

On Thursday, there were 3,590 new cases reported in the state in a 24-hour period, the first time since cases have been reported that Ohio has had more than 3,000 new cases. The prior daily record was 2,858 new cases on Oct. 24.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is more than 45.3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, up 2 million since Monday. There have been 1.1 million deaths from the pandemic globally. In the United States, there are now nearly 9 million confirmed cases. America’s death toll from the coronavirus is 229,096.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak

