Funds available to help with rent, mortgage

Bridges Community Action Partnership, which serves Champaign, Delaware, Logan, Madison, Shelby and Union counties, has announced that there are funds available to assist households impacted by COVID-19 with rent or mortgage payments and to prevent water and sewer disconnections beginning Nov. 2.

Ohioans, who are at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have fallen behind on rent or mortgage payments, water bills, or sewer payments are encouraged to contact Bridges Community Action Partnership to submit an application for assistance. Funds are available for a limited time, and applicants are encouraged to reach out early.

“We are thrilled to have this resource available to help our community maintain safe and healthy homes for their families as we recover from the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Bridges Executive Director Andrew Binegar. “Though the funds are available for a short time, this new resource and our experience administering similar programs will help hundreds of households once again find stable ground.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the availability of funds last Friday during a joint press conference with members of the General Assembly. The funding is part of the CARES Act stimulus package and are available until Dec. 30. All households who are experiencing challenges in paying their past due payments should contact Bridges Community Action Partnership at 740-369-3184 to learn more or complete an application.

“Though the eviction moratorium by the Centers for Disease Control has prevented some residential evictions for nonpayment of rent and mortgage bills, late fees they are still accumulating,” said Binegar. “This funding will make a high impact, will keep families in their homes now, and will prevent future evictions.”

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

