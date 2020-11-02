Active COVID-19 cases up 59 since Friday

The Delaware General Health District announced Monday there are 355 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up 59 from Friday. A week ago, there were 254 active cases.

“As you can see, our numbers have gone up significantly since Friday,” the health district posted on Facebook. “Stay safe in public and especially at the polls! Wear your mask; keep your distance from others; wash your hands frequently.”

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 2,871 total cases in the county, up 111 since Friday. Total cases are the sum of 2,458 confirmed cases and 413 probable cases. A total of 2,494 people recovered from COVID-19, meaning they were released from isolation. Currently, 799 people are in quarantine; and 5,974 people have completed quarantine.

Five people are currently hospitalized from the infectious disease, and there have been 50 total hospitalizations in the county. The total number of deaths within the health district’s boundaries is 22.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 3,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Monday afternoon, up more than a hundred from Friday. Of the state’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 12th-most cases. There have been 111 hospitalizations and 28 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the ODH said there are now 221,909 total cases of coronavirus in the state, up more than 9,000 from Friday. Franklin County has reported the most cases (34,871); Cuyahoga has the most hospitalizations and deaths. There have been 5,340 deaths, 19,402 hospitalizations, and 171,657 presumed to have recovered.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is more than 46.7 million, up 1.4 million since Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been 1.2 million deaths from the pandemic globally. The United States has the most confirmed cases (9.2 million) and deaths (231,181) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. On Twitter, see #DedicatedDistancing #InThisTogetherOhio. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

