Genoa Twp. trustee optimistic amid election

WESTERVILLE — For those feeling anxious about today’s election, a township trustee reminds us that we can still be friends despite differing viewpoints.

“Family, friends, and neighbors stand on both sides of issues that have strained relationships,” Genoa Township Trustee Renee Vaughan writes in the November/December Genoa Township Newsletter. She points to an unlikely friendship between two colleagues who set aside their differences — the late Supreme Court justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia — as an example of how to be civil citizens.

“According to Justice Scalia’s son, Christopher, the two held very strong, very different views,” Vaughan said. “Both stood firmly in their position. They never discussed politics because there was no point. These two passionate, caring friends were able to put all differences aside for the sake of the friendship.

“If we are to change the climate of our country, it starts with us,” Vaughan continued. “So, as we celebrate the holidays with our family, friends, and neighbors, let the example of Justices Ginsburg and Scalia be an inspiration for us all. Focus on what’s truly important and cherish precious time with those we love. Recall what we all have in common: we are Americans, Ohioans, Delaware County citizens, Genoa Township residents, neighbors and friends.”

Genoa Township residents will have three levies to vote on today, in addition to presidential, judicial, and statewide candidates.

In other township news, the police station at the northwest corner of state Route 3 and Big Walnut Road will be finished on time and under budget. To celebrate, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Residents may attend and can tour in groups of 10 or fewer. However, masks are required.

For residents unable to attend, resident Bret Watson made a time-lapse video with drone footage of the construction that will be viewable during the ribbon-cutting at www.GenoaTwp.com/PoliceStation.

“Major township construction projects are not frequent, and so they are noteworthy in local history,” the newsletter states. “Most recently, Township Hall was opened in 2003, replacing the original building that dates back to 1880.”

The station was built thanks to a voter-approved bond-funded measure in 2018 that the township said will be paid off in nine years.

Lastly, the Genoa Township Fire Department is accepting donations for the less fortunate in the station vestibule, 7049 Big Walnut Road (across from the new police station on SR 3) through the end of the year. Residents may drop off new, unwrapped toys, nonperishable food, and gift cards that firefighters will sort for Big Walnut Friends Who Share and Helping Hands.

