Perkins Observatory offering online programs

The public is invited to join Ohio Wesleyan University’s Perkins Observatory in November for a free online New Vistas in Astronomy lecture and three free virtual skywatches or planetarium talks.

At 8 p.m. Nov. 12, Michael Stamatikos, assistant professor of physics and astronomy at The Ohio State University, will present “A Beautiful Fluctuation: Entropy & The Arrow of Time.”

In addition to his work at OSU, Stamatikos, Ph.D., is affiliated with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. He also is the founding director of the SciDome and The Works’ first chief science officer.

Stamatikos leads research in high-energy particle astrophysics featuring gamma-ray bursts and has won the Bruno Rossi Prize in 2007 and 2011 from the American Astronomical Society for major advances in their scientific understanding. In addition, he has been widely recognized for his work on Swift, which ranked as the best NASA science mission in 2014 and 2016.

Stamatikos has co-authored nearly 200 peer-reviewed scientific articles and is an invited reviewer for NASA science proposals. His free presentation is part of Perkins Observatory’s New Vistas in Astronomy adult lecture series.

Also during the month, Don Stevens, observatory director, will host free Friday guest nights consisting of virtual telescope observing or planetarium talks. The events will be held at 8 p.m. Nov. 6, 13, and 20.

All events will be limited to the first 100 participants who join. The Zoom links for the events will be posted under the “Upcoming Events” section of the Perkins Observatory webpage at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Owned by Ohio Wesleyan, Perkins Observatory is an active research facility used by OWU students and faculty. “The Place for Space,” founded in 1923, also conducts hundreds of public programs and traditionally welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each year. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

