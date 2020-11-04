Sunbury may get car wash across from Kroger

SUNBURY — A car wash may be built across from the Kroger grocery store in the village.

“Car Wash USA Express proposes to construct a 3,850-square-foot car wash on outparcel C of the Sunbury Mills Plaza,” states the village’s council packet. “The site is immediately south of the Sherwin-Williams.” The paint store is now open.

At the end of September, Sunbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a variance from the side-yard set requirements and recommended approval for the major site plan and the zoning certificate. A first reading of the ordinance took place last month at the Sunbury Village Council meeting.

Jody Freeman of Development Consulting Company, “spoke to council concerning this car wash project,” the meeting minutes said. “He has received documentation from all parties concerning the Reciprocal Easement Agreement and has received verbal confirmation from Kroger, but they are waiting for written confirmation from Kroger. He also spoke of his company, developing outparcel C into a car wash station. They also have the fire department permit already submitted to the State of Ohio.”

Also at the meeting on Oct. 7, a grant opportunity from Delaware County was discussed. Originally, an extension of the Fallen Heroes Trail to the new Big Walnut High School site was selected as the preferred project. However, since easements must be in-hand when the application is submitted, that project has fallen through. Sunbury has now picked another project, extending the multi-use trail to the south through Old Orchard Park, aligning it with Sandel Legacy Trail.

“Grant applications were prepared and submitted to: A) Delaware County for a Trail Assistance Program (TAP) Grant, and B) Preservation Parks of Delaware County (PPDC) for a Community Multi-Use Trail Improvement Program (CTIP) Grant,” council minutes said. “We should hear if we were selected for funding by the end of the year from both agencies.”

A public hearing conducted by council takes place virtually at 7:30 p.m. today. The hearing is about 53 acres south of Fourwinds Court that MTB Fourwinds, LLC and EMME Holdings, LLC request to have rezoned.

In other village news, section 14 of the Sunbury Meadows subdivision continues, with the waterline being installed and sewer already installed. Discussions are continuing regarding a multi-family development on Granville Street. Finally, no activity has been reported on the Northgate Commerce District.

