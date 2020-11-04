City named one of best places to live

Money Magazine has named the city of Delaware to its 2020 list of the Best Places to Live in America, ranking Delaware at No. 32 overall.

Delaware was the only ranked city in central Ohio, and one of only two in the entire state, with Mason coming in at No. 21. This is the second time Delaware has been ranked on this prestigious list, and it is the highest the city of Delaware has ever reached on the list. In 2017, Delaware was ranked No. 71 in the nation.

“We are honored that Money Magazine has again recognized Delaware as one of our nation’s best places to live,” Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said. “To receive this honor in such a challenging year reminds me what community is about. It’s about neighbors working together, and it’s about caring for each other. We are a great place to live, work, play and raise a family, and I am truly blessed to serve as mayor for such a special community.”

Money said in its story: “Delaware is flush with history. To help make sense of it all, the local historical society offers guided tours, celebrating Delaware-born President Rutherford B. Hayes or tracing the path of the local Underground Railroad … Residents looking for modern fun can visit the Strand Theatre, which was founded in 1916 and is one of the 10 longest-operating movie theaters in the country. A Main Street Delaware group hosts a popular farmers’ market Wednesdays and Saturdays from May through October, as well as festive events …”

Money uses a variety of data to help find places in America that combine affordability, economic growth, and quality of life. Money looked at cities and towns with a population of at least 25,000 and removed any with: more than double the national crime rate; a median income level lower than 85% of its state’s median; or little to no ethnic diversity. This yielded a list of 1,890 places. To narrow the list, it then collected nearly 212,000 different data points by research partner Witlytic. Included were economic factors, like employment opportunities, as well as housing, cost of living, diversity, health and safety, education, weather and lifestyle, and amenities — both for safety and entertainment.

Read more about Delaware’s selection as the No. 32 city among the Best Places to Live in America at https://money.com/collection/best-places-to-live-2020/.

Learn more about the city of Delaware at www.delawareohio.net.

Pictured is an aerial view of downtown Delaware and a portion of the Ohio Wesleyan University campus.

Delaware only ranked city in central Ohio

Submitted by the City of Delaware

