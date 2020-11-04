Need help paying for heating bills?

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Bridges Community Action Partnership want to let Ohioans know that assistance is available to help with their heating bills this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program helps income-eligible Ohioans pay their heating bills and can assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. The program will be open until March 31, 2021.

“As the pandemic continues into the winter, it is important that Ohioans are able to stay safe and warm in their homes,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency. “The Winter Crisis Program can ease the burdens of families. Ohioans who need help with their energy bills should visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to learn more about the program.” More than 2,136 families in Champaign, Delaware, Logan, Madison, Shelby and Union counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program from Nov. 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

“The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) continues to be a cornerstone program of Bridges Community Action Partnership” stated Bridges Executive Director Andrew Binegar. “There continue to be customers who, because of limited financial resources, have difficulty maintaining their utility services. The primary goal of HEAP is to generate positive financial benefits by addressing the payment trouble of low-income customers based on lack of affordability.”

The Winter Crisis Program assists low-income households that have been disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, have 25% (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining, or have a household member who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 to help stay warm this winter.

Ohioans can visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required agency interview with Bridges Community Action Partnership. To schedule an appointment call, 937-907-3022.

Eligible households can receive a payment for their main heating source and/or their secondary heating source (electric). The program can also assist with fuel tank placement, fuel tank testing, and furnace repair. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Diana Coffman at 740-369-3184. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_Bridges-logo.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.