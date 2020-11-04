Voters approve township levies in Genoa, Harlem, Oxford

Voters approved local levies for Genoa, Harlem, and Oxford townships in Tuesday’s General Election.

Three levies were successful in Genoa Township. An additional tax levy for parks of 0.6 mills for three years commencing in 2020, passed by a vote of 9,898 for (61.02%) to 6,322 (38.98%) against. A tax levy renewal and decrease for police of 4.2 mills for five years commencing in 2020, passed by a vote of 11,194 (69.30%) for to 4,959 (30.70%) against. A tax levy renewal and decrease for fire of 5.3 mills for five years commencing 2020, passed by a vote of 11,976 (74.51%) for to 4,098 (25.49%) against.

“Genoa Township voters responded favorably in every precinct, approving the police, fire, and parks levies,” the Genoa Township Facebook page states. “The township took an innovative approach to fund the levies by redistributing existing resources. The (Genoa Township) Board of Trustees thanks the voters for their support. The police and fire departments will continue to provide the excellent service residents expect. The new Parks and Trails Master Plan (adopted June 2020) will begin to be implemented with an initial focus on trail connections, park restrooms, and expanding access to undeveloped parkland.”

Chief of Police Steve Gammill said in a statement, “On behalf of the men and women in the Genoa Township Police Department, I want to thank our residents for their support in passing the police levy. This levy will fund the department for the next five years and allow us to continue to serve and protect our community at a high level. Your support is felt and greatly appreciated by everyone in the department. We remain committed to earning that support every day! It was also good to see the fire and parks levies pass, further making Genoa Township — “A nice place to live!”

“On behalf of the personnel of the Genoa Township Fire Department, I would like to thank our residents for their support in passing the fire levy,” Chief Joe Ponzi said on Facebook. “This levy will fund our department for the next five years and allow us to continue to serve our community at a high level. Thank you for your support!”

Harlem Township residents approved a replacement tax levy of 3.5 mills for four years commencing in 2020. Its four precincts voted 1,798 (66.57%) for the tax levy to 903 (33.43%) against.

Township Trustee Bob Singer said, “The purpose of the levy is to provide funds for purchase and maintenance of buildings, apparatus and equipment, and for compensation of our firefighters and emergency medical personnel.”

Oxford Township residents approved a replacement tax levy for current expenses of 0.6 mills for five years commencing in 2020. The votes in a single precinct were 367 for (67.59%) to 176 against (32.41%).

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

