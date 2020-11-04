Ohio House incumbents Carfagna, Jordan reelected

Two incumbent Republicans who live in Delaware County won their respective Ohio House of Representatives races over Democratic challengers in the 2020 General Election on Tuesday.

State Rep. Rick Carfagna (Genoa Twp.) won against Steven F. Mount in the 68th District, which covers the eastern half of Delaware County and all of Knox County. The total results were Carfagna, 47,656 (67.84%); Mount, 22,596 (32.16%). In Delaware County, the totals were Carfagna, 25,614 (63.07%); Mount, 15,001 (36.93%).

“Tonight, I’m honored to announce my reelection to another two years as state representative for the 68th Ohio House District,” Carfagna posted on his Facebook page. “I am deeply moved to again have this vote of confidence from my fellow citizens in eastern Delaware County and all of Knox County. This support is especially meaningful in light of how divided we are as a society, compounded by the personal and economic hardships faced by so many this year. I renew my pledge to govern in a thoughtful, compassionate, and inclusive manner while searching for common ground with civility and positivity. I look forward to continuing to champion the unique needs and interests of this district while representing in good faith everyone, regardless of whether you voted for me, did not vote for me, or was not old enough or able to vote. God bless you and your families, and thank you for granting me this incredible privilege.”

Mount, who also resides in Genoa Township, responded on Facebook.

“I want to congratulate my opponent, Representative Carfagna, on his reelection to represent the people of District 68 in the Ohio House,” Mount said. “I also want to thank all of the voters of Delaware and Knox counties who voted for me. Although I did not prevail, I received over 22,000 votes, more than any previous Democrat running for this office. These are voters who do not believe that the current legislature is working for them. I hope that Representative Carfagna will keep these voters in mind and consider the common-sense policies they want, while repudiating the more extreme policies of the Republican supermajority.”

In the 67th House District, which covers the western portion of Delaware County, Kris Jordan (Ostrander) received 44,234 (55.55%) votes, while Democrat Dr. Rachael Morocco (Lewis Center) received 35,396 (44.45%).

Jordan’s Facebook page said he had recently campaigned in Powell, but had not been updated to reflect the election results as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The polls are almost closed and we will soon know the results,” Morocco posted Tuesday on Facebook. “Win or lose, I am so proud of the campaign we have run and am so grateful to all the amazing volunteers who have stepped up to make this campaign a success! I also want to thank my family who have supported me along the way. Could not have done this without all of you! Thank you!”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

