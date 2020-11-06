Watershed management training to be offered

Are you a farmer who seeks a stronger voice for finding solutions to address water quality concerns in the Upper Scioto River Watershed and beyond? “Tap Your Potential: A Training to Grow Farmer Leadership in Watershed Management” is a free training for you.

The sessions will occur on Dec. 8 (Tuesday), Dec. 10 (Thursday), and Dec. 15 (Tuesday) from 9 to 11 a.m. each day on Zoom. The link will be provided once individuals register here: https://forms.gle/Np6zAHTpjV6nRPB29.

Farmers are among our best stewards of soil and water resources, and their influence can extend beyond the farm gate as leaders in local efforts to improve soil and water health, while also protecting farmland and legacies.

This training will help farmers tap their leadership potential and gain the knowledge they need to make a difference for their farm and communities. Through a combination of engaging presentations, discussions, and activities, participants will learn the basics of watershed management and how farmers can be proactive players in water quality solutions.

American Farmland Trust and the city of Columbus are hosting the training in partnership with its designers, a collaboration of Extension specialists and researchers from five land grant universities, including Ohio State University. While the training will focus on the Upper Scioto River Watershed, it has relevance to farmers across Ohio.

For additional workshop information, please visit the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District website.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_DELAWARE-SWCD-LOGO-copy.jpg

By Kim Marshall Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Kim Marshall is the communication specialist for the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

Kim Marshall is the communication specialist for the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.