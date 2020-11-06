Big Walnut offers learning option change

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Local School District is offering parents the chance to change their child’s learning option for the second semester.

In order to change their current selection between in-person learning and the district’s Virtual Learning Program (VLP), parents must fill out a separate form for each child.

“Selections must be submitted by Monday, Nov. 16, so we have time to make staffing adjustments for the second semester, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 5,” reads an announcement on the Big Walnut website. “Because staffing will be adjusted based on the numbers in each option, changes will not be permitted during the second semester. Due to staffing and space constraints, students may not be placed with their current teachers or may not be able to attend their home buildings. If students are assigned to buildings outside of their elementary attendance zones, transportation will be provided.”

The Big Walnut VLP program is coordinated by Ginna Crawford. The program is separated into four school groups with different instructional schedules:

• Elementary School — Assignments are offered in reading, writing, math, science/social studies/health, art/music/physical education.

• Intermediate School — English language arts, math, science, social studies, separate “specials” in art/music/physical education/STEM (fifth grade) and art/wellness/PE/STEM (sixth grade).

• Middle School — English language arts, math, science, social studies, two electives per semester.

• High School — English, science, world language, math, social studies, electives.

“In an effort to provide more information for you to make a decision on in-person or remote learning for your child this year, we have created an additional list of frequently asked questions, which is available (online),” the district said in its weekly announcements.

According to information provided at a Sunbury Village Council meeting last month, there are 19% of the district’s students opting for VLP, while 81% are attending in-person five days a week.

Councilman Damin Cappel’s report noted that, “Our district went a little different than surrounding districts, our district decided that they would have students either attend in person or via remote, and it seems to be working out well. The new elementary school (Prairie Run) opened in August and the new high school should be under roof by the end of this year. The current plan is to open at the second semester of 2021/2022 school year. Renovations for the old high school will then begin.”

One of the rooms in the new Prairie Run Elementary School.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

