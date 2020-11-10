Guidelines are working at DCS

As the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delaware County surpassed 500, Delaware City Schools said Monday it is monitoring the situation, and the virus has not spread within the schools where guidelines are followed.

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday that there are 505 active, confirmed and probable, cases within the health district.

Despite the large increase in cases within the county, the Ohio Department of Health reports that Delaware City Schools has only had eight student cases and six staff cases since school returned on Aug. 30.

Jennifer Ruhe, the district’s director of communications, said Monday the school district will continue to work with health officials as the pandemic continues.

“We continue to work closely with the Delaware General Health District to monitor the spread of COVID-19,” Ruhe said in an email. “Our school staff and nurses have done a remarkable job providing information to the health department which has assisted in timely contact tracing and placing individuals in quarantine as needed.”

Since the district returned in August, students have been divided into two cohorts and attend school either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday and rotate Wednesdays with the other cohort. Students and staff are required to wear masks and practice social distancing throughout the day. The district credits these guidelines and the other precautions at the schools for the low number of cases.

“We believe the school protocols are working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as we have not seen the virus spreading at school when masks are worn and distance is maintained,” Ruhe said. “We continue to ask our families to carefully consider their activities and follow safety protocols outside of school to help reduce exposure.”

Robin Kress, a library media specialist at Conger Elementary School, reads a book to students during a visit to the library. Students and Kress wore masks throughout the lesson and maintained social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_IMG_0561.jpg Robin Kress, a library media specialist at Conger Elementary School, reads a book to students during a visit to the library. Students and Kress wore masks throughout the lesson and maintained social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Jennifer Ruhe | Delaware City Schools

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

