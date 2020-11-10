Schiffel elected prosecutor

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel was formally elected to the position during the Nov. 3 General Election.

Schiffel was appointed to the office in April 2019 after former Prosecutor Carol Hamilton O’Brien departed the office for a position with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Schiffel, who ran unopposed, was on the ballot to continue in her role as county prosecutor. She received 89,189 votes according to the Delaware County Board of Elections.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to say ‘I’m elected,’” Schiffel said Friday. “(I’m) proud and always humble to represent our citizens and (to be) entrusted with what I think is one of the most important jobs in the county.”

As the county prosecutor, Schiffel oversees the prosecution of felony criminal cases in Delaware County as well as advising government entities in the county.

Schiffel said she hit the ground running last year and praised the staff at the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism.

“… The staff has been amazing,” she said. “They’ve shown up every day to do amazing work.”

Schiffel further praised her staff for their adaptability.

“Like everybody else, (we’ve been adapting) to COVID-19 and ensuring that the wheels of justice don’t stop for victims and defendants,” she said. “We’ve also been with our civil clients, helping them adapt to COVID-19.”

Schiffel said her staff worked with townships and other bodies to help ensure they could follow the law and hold a public meeting without having to put anyone in danger.

Schiffel added she does miss being out in the community giving presentations, but she said her office is trying to find new ways to continue to speak at club or organization meetings. She said the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page has been a worthwhile resource.

“(We’re) continuing to make sure we’re reaching out to constituents in a different way,” Schiffel said. “We’re still figuring the best way to reach people. While we can’t get out there and speak to every Rotary group, we still have a message to get out.”

Looking to the future, Schiffel said her office will implement a new case management system next year, which will increase efficiency.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to be the best prosecutor I can be for everybody in the county,” Schiffel said. “…Being able to know that what I’m doing makes a difference every single day in the lives of our children is what brings a tear to my eye, and I’m thankful that people entrusted me with that.”

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel speaks to the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County last year. Schiffel said one of the things she misses most since the pandemic started is being able to go out and give presentations to the community. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_DSC_0021.jpg Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel speaks to the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County last year. Schiffel said one of the things she misses most since the pandemic started is being able to go out and give presentations to the community. Courtesy photo | Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

