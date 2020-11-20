Genoa Township provides development details

WESTERVILLE — The Genoa Township website has a tab for curious browsers who want to “Find Out What I Saw Being Built.” Clicking on that link takes users to the Genoa Township Zoning Department.

The township has a web page devoted to “Current Development Projects.” The page contains an interactive map, and it shows a number of projects the zoning department and trustees have been involved with in recent years. Click on any green check mark on the map to find out a little about the approved project. There are also a couple of proposed projects, which are marked in yellow.

Some of the projects listed on the page include:

• BrightPath Active Learning at 5940 Chandler Court in Westerville. This 5,600-square-foot day care on an acre is now open next to the Giammarco’s Italian Restaurant. The BrightPath website said it offers “preschool, all-day kindergarten and after school (K-5). We serve Westerville, Olentangy, Big Walnut and Worthington schools.”

• Genoa Baptist Church at 7562 Lewis Center Road in Westerville. Approval was granted last year “to allow for a 56,431-square-foot expansion of the existing church which would include a worship center, office space and classrooms. This project would also expand the parking lot, relocate the soccer field, and add site lighting, a truck dock, a rear drive aisle, and a second sign.” Construction continues, and worshippers are able to attend drive-in services.

• Heritage Christian Church at 7413 Maxtown Road in Westerville. Last year, the Genoa Township Zoning Commission approved a final development plan amendment “to allow for the construction of a canopy over an existing entrance, architectural revisions, and changes to signage.” The commission determined the project was a minor amendment, which meant it did not require subsequent action by trustees.

• Mirasol in Galena. The township describes this as “a single-family residential neighborhood being developed by Romanelli & Hughes consisting of 82 lots on the western side of Worthington Road and southern side of Lewis Center Road, immediately north of Sheffield Park.” The $600,000-plus homes are in the Olentangy Local School District.

• The Nook at Highland Lakes in Westerville. These are 30 single-family custom-built condominiums on 19 acres. The development was formerly known as The Nest at Highland Lakes and Hawks Nest at Highland Lakes. A 2018 zoning map notes Genoa Township had a total of 95 subdivisions.

For those interested in Genoa’s zoning matters, the township’s Facebook page posted earlier this month, “Applications are now being accepted for residents interested in serving on an advisory committee, zoning commission, or board of zoning appeals. Learn more and apply online at www.GenoaTwp.com/Appointments.”

BrightPath Active Learning is a day care located at 5940 Chandler Court in Westerville.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

