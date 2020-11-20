Trustees mull Troy Township Hall upgrades

The Troy Township Board of Trustees have been active in moving forward a number of projects in recent months.

On Sept. 28, “Trustees discussed improvements to the (Troy) Township Hall,” the meeting minutes read.

There was concern for the condition of the building — located at 4293 U.S. Route 23 N. — compared to other township halls in the county, the minutes read, but trustees weren’t sure whether residents would be willing to pay for those updates. Estimates and plans were to be drawn up, and residents will be notified through the township newsletter.

The township received a $60,000 grant for rent and mortgage relief through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act of 2020. Some of the funds will be used for improvements to the hall, as well as a 90-foot tower for internet service.

No-touch thermometers for township daycare centers were also purchased with CARES Act funds.

In August, residents on Stonebrook Drive asked the trustees about the no parking sign that had been installed. They asked if a snow emergency sign could be installed instead, since that was the purpose of the sign.

“Trustees agreed it was a common-sense agreement; trustees would not enforce sign when no road maintenance was required, and residents would not park in the street when snow had to be plowed,” the minutes state.

During a special meeting in July, trustees approved transferring 1.1 acres on Sunbury Road to the Tri Township Fire District. Since 1956, the district has served Brown, Delaware and Troy townships.

Trustees also applied for a grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission for improvements to Hills Miller Road. The Delaware County Engineer’s Office recommended no changes to the speed limit on the road since “the average speed is now 51 mph and it would probably only be reduced to 50 mph.”

In another matter, trustees also approved a request for engineering assistance regarding a culvert on Kirkwood Drive.

At a special meeting on Aug. 24, trustees approved the hire of Diane Milhoan as zoning secretary.

Finally, trustees approved a five-year lease with NexGenAccess, Inc. to build a tower to provide internet service. According to its website, “NexGenAccess offers high speed internet and VOIP unlimited home and business phone service. Coverage is offered in the following cities and surrounding areas: Delaware, Cambridge, Ashley, Waldo, Cardington, Kilbourne, Leonardsburg, Sunbury.”

Troy Township Hall is located at 4293 U.S. Route 23 N., Delaware.

