DPHD reports additional deaths

Two more people have died in Delaware County due to COVID-19 this week, bringing the total to 29 since the pandemic began.

There are now 912 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, the Delaware Public Health District reported Friday. On Monday, there were 701 active cases, and there were 555 active cases a week ago. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DPHD is reporting 4,112 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up more than 500 since Monday. Total includes 3,598 confirmed and 514 probable cases.

The health district said Delaware County remains red on the Public Health Advisory System map, while neighboring Franklin County is purple, the highest rate of spread.

However, there is one bright spot.

“The State of Ohio’s Retail Compliance Unit has visited more than 50% of Ohio counties in its first three days,” the DPHD posted on Facebook. “Agents have observed over 90% compliance in social distancing and mask-wearing in retail establishments across half of Ohio.”

Friday afternoon’s Ohio COVID-19 dashboard was incomplete due to “thousands of reports are pending review.” What was listed was 326,615 cases of coronavirus, up more than 21,000 since Monday. There are 216,619 people who are presumed to have recovered. There have been 23,560 hospitalizations, up more than a thousand since Monday. There have been 5,890 deaths from the infectious disease, up more than a hundred since Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard lists 4,737 cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up more than 300 since Monday. There were 126 hospitalizations and 34 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 14th-most cases. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has reported 45,650 cases, more than 2,000 since Monday. Second in cases, Cuyahoga County has the most hospitalizations (3,092) and deaths (720). Hamilton County now has more than 27,000 reported cases. Every county in the state has reported at least one death due to the coronavirus.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now exceeded 57.2 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, up more than 2 million since Monday. There have been more than 1.3 million deaths from the pandemic worldwide. The United States has the most confirmed cases (11.7 million) and deaths (253,309) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

