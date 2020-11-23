DPHD: Delaware County active cases down slightly

The Delaware Public Health District said there are 900 active cases of COVID-19 (the coronavirus) in Delaware County as of Monday afternoon.

That number is down from a high of 912 Friday, but still up about 200 from a week ago.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

There are now 4,431 total cases, the health district said, up more than 300 since Friday, and more than 800 from a week ago. The total cases are 3,896 confirmed and 535 probable cases.

The health district states 3,502 people have recovered (released from isolation) and 7,531 more have completed quarantine. However, 1,955 people are currently quarantined, 10 people are currently hospitalized, 55 people have been hospitalized, and 29 people have died from COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began.

In a separate matter, a DPHD staff member passed away over the weekend, causing the closure of its offices on Monday.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we learned that one of our dear staff members passed away unexpectedly,” states a post on the DPHD’s Facebook page. “Words cannot express how deeply saddened we all are by this heartbreaking loss. Out of respect for the family, we are not releasing any more details.

“We are so thankful to be a part of the Delaware County community and beyond – the outpouring of love and support we’ve received during this difficult time means more than you’ll ever know,” the post adds.

Additional COVID-19 numbers

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard lists 5,403 cases of coronavirus in Delaware County, up more than 600 since Friday. There were 129 hospitalizations and 35 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 14th-most cases. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

According to the ODH, neighboring Franklin County has reported the most cases with 49,267, more than 3,000 since Friday. Second-most in cases, Cuyahoga County has the most hospitalizations (3,188) and deaths (736). Hamilton County now has more than 29,000 reported cases, third-most. Every county in the state has reported more than 100 cases and at least one death due to the coronavirus.

The Ohio COVID-19 statewide totals are 351,419 cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, up nearly 25,000 since Friday. There have been 24,423 hospitalizations, up nearly a thousand since Friday. The death total in Ohio is 5,996, up more than a hundred since Friday. There are 230,434 people who are presumed to have recovered.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now exceeded 58.9 million, up 1.7 million since Friday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been more than 1.3 million deaths from the pandemic worldwide. The United States has the most confirmed cases (12.3 million) and deaths (257,072) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-5.jpg The Delaware Public Health District’s Nov. 18 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the median age of COVID-19 cases by month. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_Cases-by-age.jpg The Delaware Public Health District’s Nov. 18 Epidemic Intelligence Report contains this chart, which shows the median age of COVID-19 cases by month. Courtesy chart | DPHD

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.